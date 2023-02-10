(Clarinda) – Clarinda city officials have awarded a bid for the expansion of a recreational trail in the community.
By a 4-1 vote Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council awarded a bid to Bluffs Paving & Utility of Crescent for an expansion of the city’s recreation trail from 6th Street to 11th Street, running parallel to East Washington Street. City Manager Gary McClarnon says Bluffs Paving & Utility was the low bidder on the project, coming in at $225,249.
"I did talk to the engineer and the engineer did say that Bluffs Paving -- he looked at their bid quantities and everything looked good," said McClarnon. "He is suggesting that we go ahead and approve the contract and bonds, which then would go ahead and approve Bluffs Paving with the low bid to work on the next phase of the rec trail."
Councilman Jeff McCall cast the lone dissenting vote, saying he would rather go with A&W Enterprises’ bid of $259,659 because they are based in Clarinda.
"I said last time that I don't like the fact that we are going with an out-of-town company when the local one wasn't that far off and still under the engineer's estimate," said McCall.
Mayor Craig Hill says the city would have to have good cause to not go with the low bid on the project.
"I've worked at the school where we had to have public bids before and it was the same thing," said Hill. "Unfortunately, sometimes our hands are tied by being fiscally responsible for our taxpayer dollars. I don't know if there is any good cause that we have to go in that direction."
McClarnon added that most cities go with the low bid on a project unless a local company comes within 5% of the price, which would not apply in this case. Part of the funding for the trail expansion will come from a $50,000 grant from the Clarinda Foundation.