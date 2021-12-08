(Clarinda) -- In an effort to continue to combat the housing issues through KMAland and the majority of Iowa, the city of Clarinda has backed a downtown renovation project.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday evening, the Clarinda City Council approved a grant application, by unanimous vote, for a renovation project at 115 East Main Street. Clarinda Chamber Executive Director Elaine Farwell and Southwest Iowa Planning Council community development specialist Mackenzie Bandow attended to present the application. Bandow says an Iowa Economic Development Authority member reached out to the Clarinda Chamber about a new grant.
"A member of IEDA actually reached out directly to the chamber outlining this upper story housing grant that is now going on," Bandow said. "These funds are up to $300,000 for the renovation of the upper stories of downtown buildings."
Bandow says the goal of the grants is to find another way to tackle the lack of housing in Iowa. She added the 115 East Main Street property was denied a Community Catalyst Building Redemption Grant through the IEDA last year.
However, Bandow says the planning council and chamber need the city council's backing as the applicant for the grant.
"The City of Clarinda would need to serve as the applicant, and it's a pretty similar process to the Catalyst so I'm assuming you all are familiar with that," Bandow said. "It would be two main draws on the grant funds if awarded so there shouldn't be a whole lot of extra work."
City manager Gary McClarnon questioned whether the chamber had secured the 25% match for the grant, and Farwell confirmed the chamber had sufficient funds. Bandow says the grant would then cover the remaining estimated $175,000 for the project.
Additionally, Bandow said the council would serve as a "financial pass-through." At the same time, SWIPCO would handle the grant and project management.
"You would just be the financial pass through," Bandow said. "So we'll administer the grant, along with obviously doing the application, and we would just have one contact from the city listed, but that wouldn't be the primary contact so it shouldn't be any extra workload."
Bandow says the application deadline for the grant is January 31st, with the winners of the grant money announced on March 22nd. She says the winners would need to use the funds within 24 months of the award date.
In other business the council approved a pay application in the amount of $394,805.12 to Building Crafts, Incorporated for Clarinda Wastewater Treatment Facility Improvements, and approved the Airport Manager's Agreement for the Clarinda Municipal Airport-Schenck Field.