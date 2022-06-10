(Clarinda) -- After a week's delay, the 8th Annual Cruzin' Clarinda Car Show will be rolling into downtown Clarinda.
During its regular meeting Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council unanimously approved the requested street closures for the car show on June 11th. The council had approved a similar request for closures last Saturday, but inclement weather forced organizers to bump the event to tomorrow. City Manager Gary McClarnon says not much has changed in the request from Elaine Farwell with the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce.
"Basically it's the same request they had when it was originally scheduled for last weekend," said McClarnon. "Close the downtown square area on the east, west, and south sides from 15th Street to 14th Street, and 15th Street closed between Main and Stuart Street."
Plans call for the event's "Show and Shine" to occur from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the square, but McClarnon says the street closures will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Additionally, he says there is one other closure for later in the day when all the vehicles in the show will be featured in the Cruzin' Clarinda Parade.
"They also want to close the appropriate parade route and streets," said McClarnon. "So basically its the same thing that she asked for before that you guys approved."
The current parade route will begin near the intersection of 13th and Washington Streets, with line-up starting around 3:30 p.m. and the parade beginning at 4 p.m.