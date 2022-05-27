(Clarinda) -- Clarinda city officials have approved street closures for the upcoming 45th annual Glenn Miller Music Festival.
During its regular meeting Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council heard from Marvin Negley, who requested a pair of street closures for the festival running June 9-12 on the west and south side of the square starting at 5 p.m. on June 9 and Clark Street from 16th to 17th Street on June 12. Negley says one change he would like to make for closures is on the south side of the square for the opening group -- the U.S. Air Force's Shades of Blue.
"In the past we have closed the west side of the square and south side of the square at 5:00, and since they're going to be here maybe an hour before that, I'm wondering if on the south side of the square, we could keep cars from parking there," said Negley. "If we just have enough room there for a truck to pull in and park, and maybe they'd have to just back up a little bit, and then they can unload."
Negley says the roads would likely be able to re-open after 10 p.m. Instead of closing the streets an hour earlier, Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers says his department can block off the needed spaces beforehand.
"It's easier for us if we just measure out the number of stalls that you need for that truck, and we'll just close them early that morning, and they'll just live without those parking spaces for that day," said Brothers. "Then you're guaranteed that you'll have a place."
Additionally, on Clark Street, Negley says they hope to block off the one-block portion of the Street to allow spectators to view Steve Shininger and the Shin Sings Orchestra at 3 p.m. outside the Glenn Miller Birthplace Museum.
"We've done this once before not too long ago, we blocked off Clark Street, the one block that's in front of the museum," said Negley. "That seemed to work pretty well because people were setting chairs in the street and then back on the sidewalk."
Negley says the concert should only last around an hour-and-a-half with the road opening shortly after.