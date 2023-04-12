(Clarinda) -- Clarinda city officials have backed an agreement to aid in purchasing nearly 21 acres of farmland for a new business park.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday night, the Clarinda City Council held a public hearing and unanimously approved a resolution on the city entering into a general fund loan agreement not to exceed $145,000. The move is part of how the city plans to purchase farmland on the south end of town along U.S. Highway 71 from Mia and Wendell Woldruff. City Manager Gary McClarnon tells KMA News that the loan agreement would cover just under half of the nearly $320,000 total cost.
"They wanted a $175,000 lump sum payment up front and then the remaining $145,000 they wanted us to make payments on over the next five years at 6% interest," said McClarnon. "The $175,000 lump sum we can go ahead and make that payment, but because the $145,000 will be paid over the next five years, we have to consider that debt for the city."
McClarnon says the city treating the $145,000 as debt prompted the formal hearing and resolution process.
The new business park will be accessible from South 14th Street near Smith Vending and extend west and south toward Highway 71. However, McClarnon adds they do plan to handle the business park differently from past areas, including the Allen Davison Business Park, as they won't survey and subdivide the land ahead of time.
"Because what we found out was that everybody's needs are different as far as how much land they need and what infrastructure needs they have," McClarnon explained. "This time we're just going to see what the needs are and then we'll go ahead and do the surveys and make sure we have the infrastructure in place."
McClarnon says the talks of establishing a new business park have been in the works for some time after the Allen Davison Business Park recently filled up. Thus, he says the land purchase was vital to continue to allow for economic growth in the community.
"If somebody comes and they want to build or start a business here and if you don't have the land available for them, they're going to go somewhere else," he said. "So, it's nice to have the business park so people do have a place to come in and build. Of course, we do have tax incentives as well that people can apply for, but if you don't have the land, they're not going to come here and build."
McClarnon says the city received no written or oral comments regarding the city entering into the loan agreement. However, with the council's approval, McClarnon says interested businesses can now meet with the city to potentially select and survey a chunk of land within the business park.
In other business, the council...
--Approved the annual Clarinda Chamber of Commerce Events and the respective street closings including Cruzin' Clarinda on Saturday, June 3, the 68th Annual Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree on Saturday, September 30, the Craft Carnival on Saturday, October 21, and the Kiwanis Lighted Christmas Parade on Friday, November 24.
--Approved the appointments of Mike Anderson, Ron Richardson, and Todd Reed to the Board of Adjustment and Eric Kline to the Zoning Board.
--Set a public hearing for April 26 on the final plans, specifications, and opinion of probable costs for the Clarinda Alley Improvements Project.
--Approved pay request no. 1 to Bluffs Paving and Utility Company for $2,947.99 for phase two of the Recreation Trail Project.
--Mayor Craig Hill signed a proclamation designating May 4 as "National Day of Prayer."