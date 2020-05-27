(Clarinda) — The Clarinda City Council is backing a local contractor’s bid for a tax credit to rehabilitate housing in the community.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the council unanimously approved a resolution of support for Fine & Sons Homebuilder’s application to the Iowa Economic Development Authority for the Workforce Housing Tax Credit. In April, IEDA announced the program, which aims to grant up to $10 million in tax credits to contractors providing housing in Iowa communities, focusing especially on projects using abandoned, empty or dilapidated properties. Clarinda Economic Development Director Renee Riedel told the council in order to move forward with the application, contractors need support from the local government.
"The Workforce Housing Tax Credit program with IEDA allows us to move into the second and third phases of the housing project," said Riedel. "A resolution is required in the application stating the local match that is given."
Aside from the resolution, Riedel says the program requires the city to chip in on the projects.
"It's a requirement of $1,000 per house in the application," said Riedel. "However, we will be offering the in-kind donation of the lots as we continue the housing program. So, there will not be any cash exchanged. This will all be in-kind donations of lots."
Houses covered under the tax credit must be completed within three years of the award and contractors are required to work on at least four single-family homes or at least one multi-family building containing three or more units or at least two upper story units. Riedel says she hopes the city will continue to work with local contractors for housing rehabilitation.
"In this application, we're only including the three lots that were already granted last year," said Riedel. "There is no future commitment. However, I'm hopeful that the program will continue if additional lots become available."
In other property-related items during the meeting, City Manager Gary McClarnon says the city is currently working on acquiring more dilapidated properties in the community.
"Now I am working on the properties of 508 and 512 East Stuart Street," said McClarnon. "We're in the process of getting that house and empty lot. The house does need to come down, so there will be another dilapidated property that hopefully we can get down here fairly quickly."
In other business, the council approved opening all city facilities with certain occupancy requirements and PPE guidelines beginning June 1st.