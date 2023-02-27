(Clarinda) -- Clarinda city officials have backed a reduction in the amount owed on improvements for a recent street repair project.
During its latest regular meeting, the Clarinda City Council approved a $30,610 change order reducing the amount owed to Omni Engineering for asphalt improvements along Glenn Miller Avenue. Repairs ran on the southern portion of the road from Main Street to the Highway 2/71 bypass. City Manager Gary McClarnon says the reduction reflects changes in various costs and penalties associated with the project.
"What's reflected there is some of the asphalt quantities came in under what they originally said they would, so they credited us for that," McClarnon explained. "But, the biggest credit we got was the $25,000 in penalties that they had for not finishing (the project) on time."
Council members approved the bid to Omni Engineering for the project early last year for nearly $900,000. However, McClarnon says there are still some lingering costs for the project as repairs begin to wrap up.
"That will leave us then with the retainage that we still have of $32,937.36 that we owe Omni," he said. "We'll pay that after we get the seating and stuff done at the intersections."
He adds the city still has roughly $10,000 left in engineering fees to pay before the project is wrapped up. In other engineering business, the council also approved an engineering services agreement with Snyder and Associates for updating the airport layout plan at the Clarinda Municipal Airport-Schenck Field. McClarnon says the Federal Aviation Administration will assist in the project, with the city financing roughly 10%.
"Snyder and Associates' fees amount to a hair over $54,000 and then they subcontract out $241,000 worth of the work in order to get the project done," said McClarnon. "So, I've got $295,000 for the total project cost and the city's share will be $29,500."
He adds the FAA encourages updating the layout plan every 10 years, and it has been 12 since Clarinda last made an update.