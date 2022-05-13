(Clarinda) — The Clarinda City Council has given its backing to an effort to revitalize the Christmas spirit this winter in downtown Clarinda.
Meeting in regular session this week, the council unanimously approved several items related to a Christmas celebration on the square that is planned for December 17th. Teresa Hill presented to the council on the planned event, which came from her desire to provide some Christmas cheer this year in Clarinda.
"I come through town at Christmastime and it makes me very, very sad because I see the square dark," said Hill. "It's dark and it's sad. I think to myself, what can I do? My dad always told me, 'Teresa don't complain about it, do it.'"
Hill says she has received permission from the Board of Supervisors to decorate a tree on the courthouse lawn. The council approved a contribution of $2,680 to cover half the cost of lights and decorations. Hill says she is applying for a grant from the Clarinda Foundation to cover the rest of the cost. Additionally, the council approved using the downtown pocket park for the event.
"I'd like to place a hot chocolate booth up here on the square -- a hot chocolate stand -- with the help of my husband who is going to build one," said Hill. "I would like to have that placed in the pocket park next door."
Hills says she has also secured a horse and carriage to provide rides around the square.
"It would require three-to-four parking places be taken, so that we would be able to pull the horse and carriage up to the sidewalk to load people onto it," said Hill.
Hill has been working with the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce in planning the event and hopes it can be something to attract people to town.
"Right now I have it scheduled from 3:30-5 p.m. with the idea that then people would hopefully think, 'Oh, I need to go eat,'" said Hill. "I'm hoping that I can convince the retail people to stay open that afternoon. I have some other activities planned for around the square that day too, live music, popcorn and other things to do too."
More details on the event are expected to be released closer to Christmas.