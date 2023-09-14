(Clarinda) -- Clarinda city officials have found a long-term tenant for the unit on the north end of City Hall.
During its regular meeting Wednesday night, the Clarinda City Council, by a 3-0 vote, approved a 50-year property lease with Farmers Mutual Telephone Company at 101 North 15th Street, with renegotiations after 25 years. Clarinda Mayor Craig Hill says the decision comes after City Manager Gary McClarnon, Councilman Matt Shore, and himself met with FMTC CEO Kevin Cabbage to clarify some agreement terms following the council tabling the lease last month. Hill says that one of those clarifications was determining whether FMTC would pay for electrical and heating, ventilation, and cooling upgrades to house large pieces of equipment.
"The updates to the HVAC and so forth were also clarified," Hill explained. "They will pay for the infrastructure, they will pay for maintaining it, and they will pay all utilities once it is installed."
Additionally, Hill says the base rate of $1,500 a month and an annual increase of 2% would be re-negotiated at 25 years. Previously, Jeff McCall had suggested reviewing the agreement every 10 months. However, McClarnon says FMTC wanted a little more guarantee on the price due to their investment in improving the facility and hopes to bring fiber optic internet into the region eventually.
"They're going to invest almost $1 million worth of equipment in here, so they didn't want to get 10 years down the road and then not come together on an agreement," said McClarnon. "How we came up with 25 years is that we've got Mid-American (Energy) and Alliant (Energy) that we have 25-year agreements with. That's where we came up with that because they are also utilities."
While voting in favor of the lease, McCall still expressed some concerns over the long period before negotiations. While 25 years is a long time before re-negotiating, Hill adds it does give them a long-term plan for tenants in the building.
"25 years is a long time, especially when you're talking about technology and whether they'll still be here or whether the technology will still be up to date," said Hill. "But, we are talking about a company that we've worked with in the past, that we have confidence in, and they are bringing a service to our community. And we also wouldn't have to find a new tenant every five years."
The annual 2% increase would be implemented every January 1st, beginning with January 2025.