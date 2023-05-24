(Clarinda) -- Clarinda officials have given the go-ahead to purchase a new vehicle for the city's fire department.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday night, by a 4-0 vote, the Clarinda City Council approved the purchase of a 2023 Ford F-550 grass fire truck for just over $204,000. City Manager Gary McClarnon says the purchase will be financed through some of the remaining funds from a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant that recently helped the city purchase a new fire truck. Since the city also issued general obligation bonds to finance the new fire engine, he says there is nearly $261,000 left over in the USDA account.
"What we can say with that is that it's part of the G.O. bond issue, so we can buy fire equipment with that, but that's all we can buy with it because that was the original purpose -- for fire department equipment," said McClarnon. "So, Roger (Williams) and I got to talking about it and a new grass truck was something that came to the top of the list."
Roger Williams is the Clarinda Fire Chief. Williams says the need for a specialized vehicle in combating larger brush and grass fires has been increasing in recent years.
"For several years now our grass and brush fires have gone up considerably," he said. "Last year our numbers were 35 and we're five away from being at that already and we're not even six months into it. But, spring is usually our big time for having those fires."
Williams says the hybrid vehicle is modified to have a greater ground clearance than typical fire engines. He says it will also assist in getting firefighters into the more rural secluded areas where a brush or field fire might occur. Williams also recalled a house fire from last winter where such a truck could have made a difference.
"This winter we had a situation where we had a house fire and we couldn't get big trucks to it, so we had to park a mile away and drag hose to it, so we used our small brush truck to get to that fire and luckily got it knocked down in the basement before it got somewhere," said Williams. "With this truck, it's going to help us out immensely to get to these tight spots a big truck won't get to but it can carry more water, we can put foam on it, and we can get a bigger nozzle on there."
He adds the truck will also be able to serve other uses for the fire department within the city, including car fires, trash fires, or "quick-attack" house fires.
In related business, the board approved appointing Tim Parrott to the Clarinda Fire Department. Williams says Parrott has cleared the necessary protocols and will come from a neighboring fire department.
"He passed the majority vote, had the interviews, and had his driver's licensed checked -- he works for (Lisle Corporation) and he's on the New Market Fire Department and actually lives in New Market," Williams explained. "We've had four guys now who live in New Market and are on their fire department and then they end up moving to Clarinda. (Parrott's) plans are to move in the summer."
With the addition of Parrott, Williams says the volunteer department is up to 26 firefighters. In other business, the council held a public hearing and approved a budget amendment to the current fiscal year 2023 budget, approved the final pay request to Omni Engineering of $19,828.58 for the Glenn Miller Avenue Improvements Project, approved street closures for the 2023 Glenn Miller Festival's concert on the south and west sides of the square on June 8 beginning at 5 p.m., and approved a street closure for the High Road Concert on June 25 including the east side of the square beginning at 2 p.m.