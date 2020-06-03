(Clarinda) — The Clarinda City Council has approved support for a second application for tax credits to boost the community’s housing stock.
Meeting in special session Wednesday, the council unanimously approved a resolution of support for an application to Iowa Economic Development Authority for the Workforce Housing Tax Credit on behalf of the Clarinda Economic Development Corporation. Last week, the council approved a similar resolution for an application from Fine and Sons Homebuilders. Clarinda Economic Development Director Renee Riedel says the resolution was required before the application deadline of June 8th.
"Now, Clarinda will be submitting two applications to the Workforce Housing Tax Credit," said Riedel. "The first that you approved last meeting is for Fine and Sons. They will be using those tax credits to finish their J Street Condo Subdivision."
In April, IEDA announced the program, which aims to grant up to $10 million in tax credits to contractors providing housing in Iowa communities, focusing especially on projects using abandoned, empty or dilapidated properties. The program also requires a local match, which in Clarinda’s case would be the in-kind donation of lots from the city. Riedel says the new application allows more work to be done on other projects.
"Economic Development will be submitting an application for two single-family homes," said Riedel. "Those are some of the lots that we talked about last time. We're just splitting up the work. That way, we're able to collect the incentives when each project is done, rather than waiting until they are all complete. That will help us sustain the program of continuing to build some house on these lots."
In other business, the council approved a revision to the city employee handbook beginning July 1st that includes a 3 percent raise for city employees as recommended by the employee benefit committee.