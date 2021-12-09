(Clarinda) -- The city of Clarinda has provided a boost for a new business coming to town.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday evening, the Clarinda City Council approved the setting up a public hearing for the designation of the 2022 Clarinda Commercial Urban Renewal or Tax Increment Financing Area. City Manager Gary McClarnon says the designation will encompass the parcel of land for the new Scooter's Coffee on the south side of Clarinda. However, McClarnon says the council does have an extra step before the public hearing.
"So what we have to do in this case, is we have to take and delete the existing parcel where the Scooter's is going to be built, and we have to delete that from the old tax increment financing area," McClarnon said.
The council unanimously approved an ordinance deleting the parcel from the old TIF area during the meeting. McClarnon says that the old TIF area, encompassing a large part of the southern part of the city, will expire next year.
While the city has set the hearing, McClarnon says the city still needs to take several steps.
"There's still a ways to go in the process, and we'll be doing the public hearing in January," McClarnon said. "After the public hearing we'll be creating the new TIF area, we've also got the development agreement that will also have to be approved. So we've still got a few steps to go, but this is the legal way of doing it and the state of Iowa says we have to do it this way."
McClarnon says the TIF works by rebating a portion or all the difference between the initial assessed value of the designated area and after a new business has constructed its building.
"Let's say it's $100,000, so we lock in and say the $100,000 is our base value, and somebody comes in and builds a new building, and let's say that the new building assesses at $1 million," McClarnon explained. "What you do with tax increment financing is the difference between that $1 million new assessed value, and the $100,000 base value you set, that increment of $900,000, you can take that and rebate all of back to the owner or a portion of that back to the owner."
In Scooter's case, while numbers are still preliminary, McClarnon says the city has proposed a 50% property tax rebate on the incremental value, not to exceed $150,000 over 10 years in the development agreement.