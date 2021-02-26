(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda City Council has given its approval to a grant application for an expansion of the community's recreational trail.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the council approved an application for a Transportation Alternatives Program grant through the Iowa Department of Transportation. City Manager Gary McClarnon says the city is in the process of applying for a variety of funding for phase II of the community trail project.
"We are looking at making grant applications through the RPA system in order to get some transportation money for the next phase of our rec trail," said McClarnon. "This next phase will start at 6th Street and go to 11th Street and will run parallel to East Washington Street here in Clarinda."
McClarnon says this grant requires the backing of the city council, as well as assurances for trail maintenance.
"With this particular grant application, the City Council does have to pass a resolution endorsing and recommending the grant application," said McClarnon. "We also have to put in a guarantee that the trail will be adequately maintained for its intended public use for a minimum of 20 years following the project's completion."
The grant application will be processed through the Southwest Iowa Planning Council in Atlantic.