(Clarinda) -- Clarinda city officials are exploring potential options to alleviate traffic issues around a school building in the community.
Meeting regular session Wednesday night, the Clarinda City Council held a discussion on a proposal from the Clarinda School District to reverse the direction of traffic on East Wells Street near Garfield Elementary School. Currently, East Wells is a one-way, one-block long street that goes west-to-east from 16th Street to 15th Street west of the school. School officials would like the city to reverse the street to run east-to-west towards 16th Street to help traffic flow problems with cars picking up and dropping off students. Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers expressed concerns over the potential change, saying cars going onto 16th Street could cause problems with children walking to and from school.
"A certain number of those vehicles are going to want to turn left and proceed south onto 16th," said Brothers. "I don't know that that's a good idea, because now you're adding vehicles turning left into the crosswalk where children cross."
Brothers said one option would be to not allow left turns from East Wells onto 16th Street. However, he said that may not solve the problem.
"Sometimes people tend to be a little impatient and they could just dart across there," said Brothers. "At times, in the morning and in the afternoons, that's probably one of the busier times of day for 16th Street in that area."
Brothers says he understands the current traffic pattern can cause delays at 15th and Division streets. He says reversing course on East Wells may just move the problem to another intersection.
"I think that it's just going to take a flow issue and move it from one spot to another spot," said Brothers. "Just given the lay of the land down there, the school location, the street availability and due to some transportation issues with shuttle buses having to be canceled this year, you've added a lot more vehicles into that mix because of that. I don't think it's worth the trade-off."
Councilman Craig Hill -- who works as maintenance director for the school district -- says there is a problem with traffic, but he's not sure reversing the street's direction is the right call.
"We have parents coming to pick up their children 35-40 minutes before school gets out so they can try to jockey in position to get there," said Hill. "I get that they want to get in and they want to get out, so there are definitely concerns. I'm not sure this is the best solution. We need to discuss the situation and see what they have to say. We've got to try to figure something out or the district needs to figure something out."
The council took no action on the request this week. More discussion on the issue is expected at a special joint meeting of the Clarinda City Council and Clarinda School Board scheduled for October 28th at 4 p.m. at the Garfield Elementary commons.