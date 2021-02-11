(Clarinda) -- Should Clarinda police officers receive raises? That's the continuing debate among Clarinda City Council members.
More discussion on the issue took place during a budget workshop during Wednesday afternoon's regular council meeting. In previous meetings, council members have discussed the need to increase officers' salaries in order to halt the loss of officers to other area agencies. City officials previously proposed a 3.56% increase, meaning an additional $6,500 in wages and benefits. Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon tells KMA News those figures remained the same during the budget workshop.
"There was some really good discussion on it," said McClarnon. "We compare our wages with Shenandoah and Red Oak, and we are just a little bit less than both of those cities. No final decision was made on that. Council member Matt Ridge has asked that the employee benefit committee get together, look at the wages, and make a recommendation at a later date."
McClarnon told the council a final decision on wages could wait until June, just before the end of the current fiscal year. The council set a public hearing for March 10th at 5 p.m. on the city's budget for the 2022 fiscal year, which begins July 1st. Council members also approved the maximum property tax dollars for next fiscal year. McClarnon says the figures indicate a 1% increase over fiscal 2021.
"What we do is, we go through our calculations with the budget," he said, "and we come up with an amount of dollars of what will be the maximum property tax dollars allowed from the just the few levies in the property tax system. Anyway, the total is $1,931,026. This does not include the debt service, and it doesn't included the voted on levy for the city of Clarinda."
In other business, the council approved a request to hold the city's annual air show at Clarinda Municipal Airport-Schenk Field on Saturday, June 19th.