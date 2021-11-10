(Clarinda) — City officials and other entities are still looking for a solution for stray and neglected pets in Clarinda.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday night, the Clarinda City Council heard from Darla McCrary, who owns Twin Oaks Veterinary Clinic in Clarinda. Long-time volunteer Marilyn Shore — who helped operate Clarinda’s animal shelter — retired in August, leaving a void in the boarding and care of stray animals. McCrary says many of the animals have been housed at her boarding facility, but she wants a long-term solution.
"We get calls every week about this," said McCrary. "We've been housing cats and dogs for the shelter for the last several months on and off. We've been housing dogs for the Humane Society, one ended up out at the prison. We have two right now for the police department here in town. I need a resolution of where this is going. I know you guys have done some work down there. I'm just curious and wanting to know what has been done."
City Manager Gary McClarnon says the city is working on repairs to the animal shelter and still searching for volunteers to help maintain the facility and care for the animals.
"Right now, we do not have an animal control officer at all," said McClarnon. "Obviously, the shelter needed a lot of work done to it, which they have been doing. But right now, I've asked the Humane Society to step up and come up with some more volunteers. I know that they were working on that. As of right now, I don't think that they're having very much luck with any."
McCrary says that the holidays bring an increased amount of pets to her boarding facility, meaning there will not be room to take in stray animals that are caught in the city. McClarnon says he would favor a regional approach to tackle stray animals.
"Red Oak is having a problem," said McClarnon. "In Shenandoah right now, if they get a dog, they take it to one of the vets over there. They pay the boarding fees, which we're paying boarding fees here right now too. I don't really have anybody on staff that can go out and pick them up."
Mayor Lisa Hull urged patience while the city works to figure out a solution.
"I think this is going to be a fluid, moving situation," said Hull. "I think it's going to change. The Humane Society has got to do their part, we've got to do our part, you guys will do your part. We've got to come up with a solution. Right now, it's just in the works. I don't think we have an answer for you, but we're going to try to figure something out."
McClarnon says the city’s animal shelter should have all of its repair work finished by the end of this week.