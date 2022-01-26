(Clarinda) -- Clarinda’s City Council is considering a request from a citizen for an electric vehicle parking space north of the downtown square.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday evening, the council received a letter from Deb Marlin requesting that a parking space near her office at 223 North 16th Street be restricted for electric vehicle use only. City Manager Gary McClarnon says Marlin owns an electric vehicle and has a charger at the location for her use and for others.
"In her request she is requesting an electric vehicle parking space be on the north side of her office building at 223 North 16th Street," said McClarnon. "She actually did put in her own charger for a Tesla electric vehicle. She has offered that for other people to use, as well. She says there have been others use it from out of town."
Aside from Marlin’s charger, Casey’s on South 16th Street has two chargers that were installed through a program with MidAmerican Energy. McClarnon presented the council with several ordinances adopted by cities across the country that deal with electric vehicle parking. McClarnon says in the future, the council can opt for installing city-owned chargers in other locations.
"You can designate parking areas for electric vehicles where they could plug it in," said McClarnon. "You can either put a plug-in there and just let them have it for free or you can put a system where they have to put a credit card in to pay for the electricity. There's different options you can do there too. I do know that she wants this to be the start of more charging stations going in. Obviously, electric vehicles are becoming more popular."
Mayor Craig Hill expressed concerns with the proposal for a parking space, saying there is nothing that would require Marlin to allow other people to use her charger or for her to even keep the charger there.
"As a private citizen, she has this charging station and she's asking us for public property to be designated for it, but we don't have any control over that charger," said Hill. "We only have control over the spot. That could create issues in the future. If we wanted as a city to put charging stations in, we would put them in public parking spaces or public lots and then we would be able to maintain and control them as we see the ordinances that we pass."
The council took no action on the request. More discussion on the issue is expected at a future meeting. In other business, the council approved a development agreement with C&J Enterprises, LLC for a Scooter’s Coffee location in the community. Under the agreement, C&J would receive a 50% rebate of the incremental taxes for 10 years, not to exceed $150,000. The council also a pay request, change order and accepted the work of Fahrner Asphalt Services for improvements to the airport.