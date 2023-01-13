(Clarinda) -- The city of Clarinda's proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year includes a small increase in property taxes for residential structures and a decrease in taxes on commercial properties.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council held a budget workshop to look at a proposed budget for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1st, 2023. Cities in Iowa are required to have a budget approved and submitted to the state by March 31st. City Manager Gary McClarnon says the biggest change on the revenue side for the city comes from a change made by legislators in Des Moines. McClarnon says Iowa's tax code now says the first $150,000 of value for commercial and industrial properties will be taxed at the residential rate before commercial rates kick in.
"It's about $166,000 of lost revenue is what that amounted to for us because of that," said McClarnon. "A lot of our commercial businesses, especially around the square, are basically paying residential rate. A lot of the buildings downtown aren't even assessed at $150,000."
Additionally, McClarnon says residential property tax rollbacks are having an impact on tax revenue. Currently, Iowa has a residential rollback of around 56%, which means residents are only taxed for that percentage of the value of their home.
"If residential rollback goes down, that's going to hurt us even more," said McClarnon. "I'm just hoping that we still have a lot of good development and that we just keep adding to our tax base. That's what's going to help us more than anything."
On the expenditure side, McClarnon says the most notable increase for the city is the amount it is paying for property insurance.
"We did have a 20% increase for two reasons in our insurance," said McClarnon. "First, we added the new sewer plant, which obviously is much more expensive than what we used to have, and then obviously with the inflation rates that we have. That's a 20% increase in itself. Last year, we budgeted $198,000, this year it's $236,000."
The budget also includes a 5% total package increase for employees as approved by the employee benefits committee. The increase equates to a $1.00 per hour raise for full-time employees, a $0.50 per hour raise for part-time employees and a 3.75% increase for salaried employees. The employee raises are only used for budgetary purposes and are subject to final approval by the council in June. In total, McClarnon says he is proposing a tax levy of $16.75 per thousand dollars valuation, an increase of $0.25, which equates to a $53 annual raise on a $100,000 home.
"On a typical $100,000 house, the taxes would go up for two reasons," said McClarnon. "The levy rate went up and the rollback went up. It would be an increase, but it would be back to the (Fiscal Year) 2022 level, still just a little bit less than that, but it would actually go up a little bit."
Because of the commercial and industrial rollback, McClarnon says a business valued at $200,000 would actually see a decrease of around $800 in annual taxes under the proposed levy. The council is expected to consider the proposed budget for approval at its February 8th meeting, with a public hearing on the budget scheduled for March 8th before being submitted to state officials.