(Clarinda) — Clarinda city officials are exploring reducing a major thoroughfare in town from four lanes to three.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council heard a presentation from Dave Sturm, project engineer from Snyder and Associates in Atlantic. Sturm is helping the city with a project to resurface Glenn Miller Avenue from Garfield Street to the Highway 2 intersection this summer. Sturm says he would propose going from the current four-lane configuration to a three-lane, which includes a center turning lane, as well as bike lanes on both sides.
"This isn't the first time it's been done, so we have plenty of history on this to show that it reduces crashes to about half," said Sturm. "It also greatly reduces the left turn and the rear-end crashes. When someone is sitting in that left lane waiting to turn left and there's somebody coming and they can't see the second car in the outside, this eliminates that problem. That's why left turn (crashes) are greatly reduced."
Under the new configuration, the speed limit would be lowered from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour. Sturm says three-lane roads are being implemented around the state due to improved safety. He says the DOT recommends three lanes for roads with a traffic count under 20,000 cars per day. He says the highest traffic count on that stretch in Clarinda was 7,500.
"People think that traffic will back up," said Sturm. "In fact, this is not the case. If there is an accident, generally they just move it to that center lane. It's not a through lane, they get it out of the way and people can still have the through traffic. There might be a slow driver, yes, that can happen. It's just the one lane in each direction. That is something that can happen."
During the presentation, the council also heard from Pastor Mitch Grossoehme of the First Baptist Church, which sits at the intersection of Glenn Miller Avenue and Division Street. With the proposed three lanes and bike lanes, Grossoehme says the church would lose its only handicapped parking spots.
"That's the only disabled parking that we have," said Grossoehme. "We have a nice parking lot out back and so if it wasn't for our elderly and disabled, I probably wouldn't even be concerned about it. I love the idea of bike lanes. I sit in my office and I watch people ride by on bikes and I love it. I just ask that we be a part of the conversation and that you consider our disabled parking as we have this conversation and as you move forward."
Following discussion, the council asked about adding parking spots outside of the bike lane to accommodate handicapped stalls. Grossoehme says he believes there’s enough space, but it would come down to funding the project.
"We'd have to get out the tape and look at it, but I think we would have room to create some straight or some diagonal parking," said Grossoehme. "We'd have to take away some of our yard and we could do that, but we're talking a major expense. I don't know if there would be help for that or not."
City Manager Gary McClarnon says he will work with Sturm to come up with a plan on how to accommodate some sort of handicapped parking in that area. The council took no action on the proposal to switch the road’s configuration, but more discussion is expected at a future council meeting. Sturm says the new configuration would likely come with a minor price difference on the resurfacing project because the only change would be how the lines are painted.