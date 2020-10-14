(Clarinda) — Clarinda city officials heard plans Wednesday for a major expansion project coming to Clarinda Regional Health Center.
Meeting in regular session, the Clarinda City Council heard from CRHC CEO Chuck Nordyke on a project that will add a surgery center, a facility for physical therapy and remodeled space in the existing hospital for pharmacy and specialty care. Nordyke told the council another large portion of the project involves expanding parking on land east of the hospital.
"It's obvious if you've been out to the hospital recently you know there is major, major issues with parking," said Nordyke. "So the plan is to reroute some of the drive around. We still have three points of entry for ambulance and for emergencies, so we feel very comfortable with that."
The project comes on the heels of the hospital purchasing the former Walker-Merrick-Eickemeyer Funeral Home that was converted to space for mental health services. Nordyke thanked the community for the increased demand, which has led to the need to expand.
"I can't say thank you enough to the city and to all the folks here in the community for supporting us to the point where we need to do this expansion," said Nordyke. "We're excited about it and we can't wait to get going. We probably will not be able to break ground until spring. We'll start doing some of the behind-the-scenes work and get that all done, but I don't know that we're going to pour concrete this year."
As part of the financing for the project, the city of Clarinda will be issuing a total of $12 million in hospital revenue bonds that will be paid back through hospital revenues. City Manager Gary McClarnon says the council will hold a public hearing on issuing the bonds at its next meeting October 28th and the issuance will come in two installments.
"Just to let you know on the bonds, because they are so much and as a municipality we can only issue so many dollars a year, we are going to split it up and they are going to issue $8.3 million this calendar year that are tax-exempt and $2 million that are taxable," said McClarnon. "And then next year, we'll issue $1.2 million."
In other business, the council appointed Zach Matney to the Clarinda Volunteer Fire Department, approved a change order and pay request to Building Crafts, Inc. for work on the new wastewater treatment facility and held the first in a series of capital projects planning workshops.