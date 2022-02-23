(Clarinda) – Clarinda and surrounding rural areas are included as part of a major broadband initiative covering four KMAland communities.
Kevin Cabbage, CEO of Farmers Mutual Telephone Company, outlined his company’s plans for a $37 million broadband internet project at Wednesday evening’s Clarinda City Council meeting. FMTC is applying for a share of the $250 million available through the USDA’s ReConnect #3 program. Cabbage says his company seeks federal grants and loans to provide affordable high-speed internet services to customers in not only Clarinda and unserved rural areas surrounding it, but also Red Oak, Bedford and Gravity. Cabbage says the goal is to cover remaining portions of Page County not currently served by other telephone companies’ broadband services.
“We’re really looking at the eastern side of Page County,” said Cabbage. “We’re already in the rural Bethesda area. We’re really just going straight south from Bethesda, approximately a couple miles south of Highway 2, then going east over to Taylor County. So, when I say Page County, that’s what I have in mind, because the other independents have plans to build out the western side of Page County.”
After being shut out of the first two rounds of ReConnect funding, Cabbage says a criteria change made Clarinda and the other areas eligible for funding this time around.
“What changed here is that they changed the criteria for eligibility being 100 meg up and 20 meg down,” he said. “Now, the city of Clarinda is eligible for funding from ReConnect #3. So is Red Oak, so is Bedford and so is the town of Gravity. We want to do more. We want to more of rural Taylor County, all of Adams County and the community of Corning, but we are limited because you can only submit one application, and the application cannot exceed $50 million.”
FMTC seeks a 50-50 split between federal grants and loans. Approximately $16 million is needed to cover customers inside and outside Clarinda, or almost 44% of the total project. Cabbage says the company may need financial assistance from the community in a “what-if” scenario, in which the project’s cost would exceed the funding built in for cost overruns.
“If that happens,” said Cabbage. “I would like the opportunity to come back to speak to you to see what access to funds that you’ve already maybe received from the federal government that can be spent on broadband, but to see how you could help FMTC with that overage amount, so that we can accept that award, and move forward with bringing high-speed fiber optics and connectivity to the community.”
Clarinda City Administrator Gary McClarnon says he hopes funding from the federal infrastructure bill approved in Congress and signed by President Biden could provide the city’s contribution to cover any cost overruns. No action was taken Wednesday evening.
In other business, the council approved Omni Engineering’s bid of more than $896,000 for the Glenn Miller Avenue street improvement project. And, the council unanimously approved the second readings of amendments to city sewer and water rates, which entail a 7% increase in both categories. The third and final readings are expected at the next regular council meeting in March.