(Clarinda) -- The city of Clarinda received positive news regarding their new wastewater treatment plant.
During its regular session Wednesday evening, the Clarinda City Council approved a pay application to Building Crafts, Incorporated for $394,805 for the new Clarinda Wastewater Treatment Facility. After over a year of work and construction, City Manager Gary McClarnon tells KMA News he was able to share some good news with the council regarding the new wastewater facility.
"So we're actually 100% online with the new plant at this point, and that's really good news," McClarnon said. "The numbers are coming back really good, and it's nice to be able to have the new plant operational already."
McClarnon says the construction of the new facility, including engineering costs, will likely come in around $15.5 million, barring any extra pay applications.
Some of the work still on the docket for the city include the final transitions from the old facility.
"There's still outside concrete work that needs to be finished up," McClarnon said. "There's the rerouting of some of the lines that go into the old plant, where we'll have to take those out and reroute them to the new plant, and starting to tear down some of the old buildings from the sewer plant."
McClarnon says other tasks include electrical work and the installation of equipment.
Like most of the state, McClarnon says the city pursued a new facility after the Iowa Department of Natural Resources continued to tighten their restrictions on wastewater disposal.
"Other cities are also having to deal with that too, because the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is very good about telling us what we need to do and how soon we need to do it," McClarnon said. "And that's the case with this situation, and I know Shenandoah is going to be dealing with that very soon here as well."
McClarnon says work on the new facility will continue over the next year.