(Clarinda) -- Clarinda city officials are pondering how to address an issue with an outdoor warning siren in the northwest part of town.
During the Clarinda City Council meeting Wednesday, City Administrator Gary McClarnon advised the council of the siren near the Clarinda Lutheran School that is no longer functioning and would need to be repaired. However, McClarnon added that he was unsure whether it would be worth the cost when most people no longer rely on the system.
"You know, outdoor warning systems are really kind of old technology now and a thing of the past -- if it's going to cost a ton of money to fix this do you really want to fix it," said McClarnon. "I don't think it's really worth the money anymore because with technology now, everybody knows before the sirens even go off."
Councilman Jeff McCall echoed McClarnon's opinion that the outdoor system has more or less become obsolete, given the technology available today. He adds they also have good coverage with the sirens that work.
"We have such good coverage anyway and I remember when the other one wasn't working up by us (at the west end of Garfield Street)," he said, "I could still hear the other two."
However, if they do not repair the siren, Councilwoman Kaley Neal says the city should ensure they communicate other warning options for its residents, including alerts through the county emergency management agency.
"If we do this, we really need to make sure we communicate that though because last December we were in-patient in the hospital and the sirens malfunctioned and some people rely on those," said Neal. "So, I just think if we go that route we need to clearly communicate it to the community just in case their policies rely on them."
McClarnon says he plans to get an estimate on the repairs and will bring it back before the council for an official decision.