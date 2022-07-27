(Clarinda) -- With an upcoming expansion, officials with the Lisle Corporation have requested an adjustment to one of the streets near the company's facilities in Clarinda.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday evening, the Clarinda City Council heard a presentation from Lisle Corporation Chairman John Lisle on a proposed expansion plan adding an over 32,000 square foot building southeast of the current facilities. Lisle says the new building would increase the efficiency of handling assembled products by concentrating the work in one area.
"Out of the green building here is where we do quite a bit of some types of assembly and we're going to move those employees into this new building to do assembly work," said Lisle. "Because when the parts are completed they're taken up here and packaged in this area, and then shipped out here. It saves us on handling, and handling doesn't do anything except raise your cost."
Lisle says the new building has been ordered but won't arrive until March or April 2023. However, he says that allows them to conduct the necessary dirt work and tear down a smaller building in the proposed 145-foot by 226-foot area.
"We are about five feet high with our soil here purposefully and about four feet low here, and we've got a little over 1,000 cubic feet of dirt to move here," said Lisle. "This building is the former fertilizer building of the old Farmer's Union lumberyard that was in this area that burned down in the 50s."
Lisle says they have been using the building for storage and expects the dirt contractor to begin work in late August. While the company could use some extra hands already, Lisle says the expansion would likely add four to five new jobs.
However, with the expansion, Lisle says they also hope to utilize a new loading dock on the eastern side of the facility. But, currently, 7th Street along that side of the building is gravel. So, Lisle proposed paving 7th Street from East Garfield Street to East Stuart Street to allow for easier truck access.
"It's roughly 760 feet and that's using Google Earth's measuring tool but that's probably within 5%," said Lisle. "If you wanted to take it down to the corner down here on Main Street between the apartment buildings and Royal Hall, that would be another 316 (feet)."
However, Lisle says they are only strongly recommending from Garfield to Stuart, and the pavement, in his opinion, would not need to have a curb and gutter.
Clarinda Mayor Craig Hill acknowledged the need to improve 7th Street's condition, particularly with the Lisle Corporation's expansion.
"It is without a doubt rough, very rough," said Hill. "So I agree with you John, that if you're going to be doing some type of expansion in that area, this street will need to be improved."
Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon says he would get in touch with an engineer on the possibility of paving the requested portion of 7th Street.
In other business, the council approved the appointments of Teresa Babcock to the Clarinda Low Rent Housing Board of Commissioners, Carson Riedel and Renee Riedel to the Tree Board, and Teresa Hill to the Planning and Zoning Commission, and approved the reappointments of Suzi Stanton to the Clarinda Low Rent Housing Board of Commissioners, and Stephanie Bernal to the Tree Board.