(Clarinda) -- Clarinda city officials want to wait at least two more weeks before deciding whether to allow veterans banners to hang around the Clarinda Boulevard.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday night, the Clarinda City Council heard from Colleen Strong, representing the Veterans Banners Program in Clarinda, who is asking permission from the council to fly veterans banners on the light poles along the Clarinda Boulevard encompassing 18th Street, Willow Street, Lincoln Street, and 13th Street, from Memorial Day through Veterans Day. Strong says families or loved ones could purchase a two-foot by three-foot banner to display a picture of the veteran, their branch of service, and any special designations.
"We have estimates of approximately $75 which would include the brackets for hanging and we want to keep the costs as low as possible so they are affordable," said Strong. "We'd like to be able to promote this in the community as a 'Boulevard of Veterans' or 'Avenue of Veterans.' It would not only be for deceased personnel but should include any service member, because a veteran is a veteran."
She says the banners would not be limited to Clarinda or Page County residents, but they would take preference if space is limited. Strong added they received a written letter of support from the county board of supervisors and verbal support from the American Legion, Clarinda Foundation, Chamber of Commerce, and several residents. Strong says she has found a manufacturer out of Pennsylvania who can ship the double brackets to allow for hanging banners on both sides of the light posts.
"They are a cast-aluminum base with a three-quarter inch fiber glass rod to lower the wind load on the banners and they were designed to attach to any road pole or lamp post whether it be square, round, or multi-sided," Strong explained. "They will over night ship when we get ready for them and we have a minimum of 10 at a time that we can order, but we can order as many over that as we need to."
However, Strong says they still have to work through logistics and obtain liability letters from those who purchase the banners. She added an individual who could provide a bucket truck, and an individual with a lift offered to install the banners. But, while supporting the idea of hanging banners to honor area veterans, Clarinda Mayor Craig Hill expressed concerns over using the lamp posts on the boulevard due to their historical significance.
"The lights and boulevard itself is a part of our history--it was the original plat of our city and we've done a lot as a city to try to maintain the historical value of that," said Hill. "It hasn't changed in the hundreds of years that we've been here and we've replaced them as we needed to and updated the electrical in the lamps and poles to try to maintain that image."
Hill also expressed concerns over liability for someone getting injured while installing the banners. But Strong added the liability letter signed by the purchaser would state that the city or her group would not be responsible for any damage to the banners themselves or other property damage caused if it should fall off the pole. Hill also believes if they do allow the banners on the boulevard, it would set a new precedent moving forward.
"What happens when the next group of people under their ideas want to honor their group--how do we deal with that and I know that's not your concern, but it's one that we will have," Hill emphasized. "Because there are other people that consider others in our community or in the state as heroes or people that need to be honored in a certain way--either with plaques, banners, signs, and so forth."
While Councilmembers Jeff McCall and Jamie Shore aired support for trying the project if volunteers are willing to install the banners and are covered liability-wise, City Manager Gary McClarnon echoed concerns over whether the older light posts could support them. Ultimately, Strong says the banners would be a visible way to help recognize the area's veterans and military service members.
"I feel that as a community, we do not recognize these individuals and we should," she said. "If they had not served our country and sacrificed, you (the council) might not have the ability and authority to make these decisions."
Strong adds other groups could use the brackets outside of their proposed time frame if the council allows them to left up. The council hopes to decide on the matter at its next regular meeting later this month when all five council members are present. Council members Kaley Neal and Austin Ascherl were absent from Wednesday's meeting.
In other business, the council...
--Approved change order no. 1 for -$6,732.61 and pay request no. 4 for $5,952.77 to Bluffs Paving and Utility Company for phase two of the community recreation trail project.
--Approved pay request no. 1 to United Construction Services Corporation for the Willow Street Improvements project in the amount of $47.851.50.
--Approved the final invoice from Fine and Sons Home Builders for $51,650 for the Chamber Upper Story Project.
--Approved a 25-year property lease to FMTC at 101 North 15th Street.
--Re-appointed Steve Petty to the Planning and Zoning Board.