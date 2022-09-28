(Clarinda) – Clarinda city officials are beginning the process of identifying capital projects for the next fiscal year and beyond.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council held their first in what is expected to be multiple capital projects planning workshops. The council holds the workshops every year in preparation for the next fiscal year’s budget to identify and prioritize improvement projects throughout the community. City Manager Gary McClarnon started by reviewing projects completed in fiscal year 2022, which ended June 30th. McClarnon says the city continued construction of its new wastewater treatment facility, completed multiple street overlays, a taxiway project at the airport, new carpeting at the library and water and sewer infrastructure upgrades for a total of $7.5 million in improvements.
"I really think for a city our size that's pretty darn good," said McClarnon. "That does show people that we are actually making some progress and doing some things and not raising the tax levy with all these projects that we did. I think that really says a lot about our city and what we're doing as far as improvements."
In the current fiscal year, city officials have around $4.9 million in improvements slated, included the finishing of the wastewater treatment facility and the recently completed overlay on Glenn Miller Avenue. For fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1st, 2023, McClarnon says the city has a number of projects planned.
"We want to pave 7th Street from Garfield Street to Stuart Street," said McClarnon. "John Lisle had come and asked for us to do that. I did get some prices on it, so I did go ahead and put that in here for next fiscal year to complete that project. We also have the purchase of a snow plow truck, that's something we had put on there last year and would like to be able to do that next year. We also need to update the airport layout plan and then the environmental review with the airport, as well. Those will be paid for 90% by the FAA and then a local match of 10%."
Other projects on tap for the 2024 fiscal year include a water quality improvement project for $1.2 million, improvements to the library’s landscaping, concrete and servers and data terminals for the city’s police vehicles. Looking into the future, McClarnon says one item the city has on its radar is money to help the county build a joint law enforcement center and jail.
"In 2026 we've got slated $2 million issuing GO bonds to put towards a new law enforcement center," said McClarnon. "I was actually at the jail today with a meeting for the new jail committee. We're hoping that that actually does happen in the future. I told them that we were still on board for the $2 million to put towards the law enforcement center."
The capital projects planning workshops are used as part of the process to craft the city’s budget for fiscal year 2024. That process is expected to begin later this year. In other business, the council approved the 11th annual Clarinda Cemetery Walk on October 8th and 9th. The council also approved the second reading of an amendment to the city’s emergency water conservation ordinance. The council then waived the third reading and adopted the amendment.