(Clarinda) -- One nuisance property in Clarinda received its final public hearing Wednesday.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday evening, the Clarinda City Council held a public hearing regarding a nuisance property at 323 North 10th Street. Following the public hearing, the council approved the decision made by City Manager Gary McClarnon requiring the property owner have the home demolished by December 31st. McClarnon tells KMA News the house has received significant damage over the past few months.
"The actual house at 323 North 10th Street, actually caught on fire on May 6th of this year," McClarnon said. "At the time I had talked to the owner of the property about getting things cleaned up, because obviously it was not in very good shape after the fire."
However, McClarnon says the property remained in similar condition, and he gave a violation to the property owner on September 28th.
Following city policy, a public hearing was held for the property previously just with McClarnon, which nobody attended outside of the city manager himself. Therefore, McClarnon brought the decision for demolition before the city council.
However, McClarnon says Wednesday's hearing for the corner lot did not come at the landowner's request.
"He did not request the public hearing, like our code says, but I still wanted to hold it just to make sure that the city council is definitely behind the final decision to have the person demolish the property by December 31st, of 2021," McClarnon said.
If the owner has not demolished the house by December 31st, McClarnon says the city will then be able to go in and have the home torn down and property cleaned up.
"When December 31st comes and goes, it'll probably take a little longer to get somebody in there to tear it down," McClarnon said. "Don't think I'm cold-hearted because I do know the gentleman has some place else to live. Going forward, once we get that property torn down and cleaned up, then the person is going to have a nice, vacant lot there, if they do choose to build a house on the location."
McClarnon confirmed that property ownership would never change hands, giving the current owner the ability to rebuild on the lot.