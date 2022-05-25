(Clarinda) -- Before any regular business Wednesday evening, the Clarinda city chambers were filled with a moment of silence and reflection.
Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers asked the council to hold a moment of silence to remember the lives lost in the deadly school shooting in Texas Tuesday. Nineteen children and two adults were killed when an 18-year-old gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and executed a shooting rampage before being shot and killed by law enforcement.
"Based on that tragedy that happened in Uvalde, Texas yesterday, it's just incomprehensible that 19 small children just going to school are dead now," said Brothers. "So I'd just like to take a moment of silence if we could."
Following the moment of silence, the council then moved to regular business, approving the second reading of an ordinance amendment to lower the speed limit on 16th Street from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour from Laperla Street to Logan Street. However, Councilman Matt Ridge says more talks with residents have swayed his vote against making the change.
"Since our second reading, I've had more communication from people who -- although I explain what the reasoning is -- do not seem to like the idea of getting rid of that speed restriction," said Ridge. "So, based on that I'm going to be a no."
The approval comes after a similar proposal to lower the speed limit on 16th Street and East Washington Street failed earlier at its April 15th meeting after council members expressed interest in leaving East Washington at 35 miles per hour. Speaking at that meeting, City Manager Gary McClarnon says the feedback he received had indicated the speed reduction was severely needed.
"I think it should be done either way on South 16th Street, just because of the school crossing and it's mostly residential down in that area," said McClarnon. "To me, I think that's one that we probably need to go ahead and proceed with either way."
Following discussion, the council voted 4-1 to approve the second reading, waive the third, and formally adopt the speed limit change on 16th Street. Ridge cast the lone dissenting vote in all three instances.