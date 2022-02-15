(Clarinda) -- The city of Clarinda continued their discussion of deciding whether to approve a citizen's request for an electric vehicle parking space.
During its regular meeting last week, the Clarinda City Council continued its discussion on restricted parking north of the downtown square. This comes after the council received a letter from Deb Marlin requesting that a parking space near her office at 223 North 16th Street be restricted for electric vehicle use only. City Manager Gary McClarnon tells KMA News some of the council's questions have been answered, including the labeling of the parking spot.
"One of the questions I asked that the council wanted to know, is so for signage, if we had to could we put the signage on the side of her building," McClarnon said. "Because really that would be about the only logical place to put it, of which her answer on that particular item was 'yes,' that she would allow that."
McClarnon says Marlin, who placed the charger for her Tesla, says non-Tesla electric vehicles could also use the charging station if they have an appropriate adapter.
He adds the council had also posed what would happen to the charger if Marlin should sell her Tesla and move back to a gas vehicle.
"Her response was she didn't ever see herself selling her electric vehicle, but if she did, she would probably change the charger so that people could still use it, but they would have to pay for it at that time," McClarnon said.
However, McClarnon says many of the questions circulated back to the clash between a private charger on a public parking spot.
"Since we don't own the charger, are we going to be responsible for any damages that happen to it," McClarnon said. "It's just one of those things where the council really felt like if they were going to have a charging station for electric vehicles, they would rather own the charger themselves, and have it in a more visible location for people to see."
While the council took no action Wednesday to restrict the parking spot, McClarnon says the council wishes to continue the discussion.
"They do want to talk about it at our capital projects planning workshop we'll have later this year, and see of there's a better location and put some cost numbers to it," McClarnon said. "So for right now, they're not going to pursue passing an ordinance to make this restricted parking where this is at right now, but it has certainly sparked a lot of interest for future conversations."
Aside from Marlin's charger, Casey's on South 16th Street has two chargers that were installed through a program with MidAmerican Energy.