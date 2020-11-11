(Clarinda) — Clarinda city officials have officially approved issuing bonds for an improvement project at Clarinda Regional Health Center.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council unanimously approved a resolution issuing $9.5 million in revenue bonds for the project, which will add a surgery center, a facility for physical therapy and remodeled space in the existing hospital for pharmacy and specialty care, as well as expanded parking. City Manager Gary McClarnon reiterated to the council that hospital revenues will pay back the bonds and not tax dollars, but he says the bonds must run through the city.
"I did talk to USDA and they assured us again that with everything that is going on, if something were to happen -- which I'm not saying it will -- tax dollars would not be used to pay any of the debt payments," said McClarnon. "We've reiterated that back to them."
In a previous interview with KMA News, McClarnon said that the city will eventually have to issue more bonds for the hospital. The bonds will be split over two years.
"They do have to split it up into two different issues," said McClarnon. "The total amount is not to exceed $12 million. This initial one is for $9.5 million. We've also, as a city, issued some bonds this year, and you cannot go over a certain dollar amount. That's why the amounts are going to be split up on this."
In other business, McClarnon updated the council on the status of the runway at Clarinda Municipal Airport. He says he recently toured the runway with engineers to assess its condition.
"There are some issues," said McClarnon. "There's a little bit of a wider gap in the center of the runway. What they said is that they've got a special material that they can put in there when they do the crack resealing. They've got a special material they can put in there to help smooth that up. Long-term, he said you're probably looking at maybe in about 10 years or so doing a concrete overlay on it. But he said overall, the condition is good."
In other business, the council approved a pay request Building Crafts, Inc. for just over $494,000 for work on the city’s wastewater treatment plant project.