(Clarinda) – Clarinda city officials are still tying up some loose ends from a street improvement project last year.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council unanimously denied a request from Omni Engineering to waive $25,000 in liquidated damages the city withheld from the company’s final payment. Omni Engineering recently completed a street overlay project on South 16th Street from Main Street to the Highway 2/75 bypass for nearly $900,000. Under the terms of the contract, the city withheld $1,000 per day for every day past the contract end date that the project continued. City Manager Gary McClarnon says the company sent a letter to the city, saying extenuating circumstances caused the project to run long.
"They're saying there was a little bit of weather as one of the reasons," said McClarnon. "I didn't think we had that much bad weather, but they're using that plus the labor shortage that the pavement marking subcontractor had. That's what they are using as the excuse. They are saying that during the project the road was always open and available for vehicle traffic with no delays, so that's kind of their argument for having you guys waive them."
Mayor Craig Hill says the city gave Omni time to finish the project within the contract dates.
"I believe that we went into a binding contract with Omni Engineering," said Hill. "We gave them ample opportunity to finish the project. I know that there may be consequences if we do not hold them to this contract. They may not want to come and work for our city again. But we paid them an ample sum in order to do this project."
Hill also questioned the overall work involved in the project.
"Other projects that they have done for this community in the past have been top notch," said Hill. "This year, this project did not meet my standards. With the delay, with the pouring of a section of the road when they were told by the engineer not to do it and they went ahead and did it, they had to come back and redo it. They still haven't really made it a smooth transition and they still haven't painted the lines. I would not be in favor, in my opinion, of giving them any money back."
Following discussion, the council voted unanimously to deny the request and will maintain the $25,000 in liquidated damages on the project. Omni Engineering is the same company that completed the previous two street overlay projects in the community.