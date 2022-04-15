(Clarinda) -- Clarinda's City Council is altering plans to lower speed limits on two major routes in town.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the council failed to advance the second reading of an ordinance amendment that would have lowered the speed limit on 16th Street from Laperla Street to Logan Street and on East Washington Street from 1st to 12th Streets from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour. The council advanced the first reading of the amendment last month, but halted the process, citing feedback from citizens. City Manager Gary McClarnon says feedback he received seemed to indicate the lower speed limit was needed at least on 16th Street.
"I think it should be done either way on South 16th Street, just because of the school crossing and it's mostly residential down in that area," said McClarnon. "To me, I think that's one that we probably need to go ahead and proceed with either way."
Following discussion, the council agreed to lower the speed limit on 16th Street to 25 miles per hour, but keep the 35 miles per hour limit on East Washington Street. Mayor Craig Hill says he is asking the city's police department to keep a close eye on East Washington Street traffic, regardless.
"If this is what we would like to do and we want to keep the ordinance as it is at 35 miles per hour, then I've asked (Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers) to step up enforcement of the speed limit down there," said Hill. "I was down there last weekend at the daycare doing some work, and I could have written at least 25 tickets of people that were going in excess -- in my opinion -- of over 45 miles an hour."
Councilman Austin Ascherl favored splitting up the amendment and leaving the higher speed limit on East Washington. He says lowering the speed limit on 16th Street wouldn't have much of an impact on current traffic flows.
"How often do we even reach 35 with how congested it is down there anyway," said Ascherl. "There are in-and-outs, entrances, school zones and churches. I don't think 25 is going to be a huge change, when we -- most of the time -- aren't reaching 35 and above anyway."
Since the council has decided to alter their original proposal, the process will start over with a new amendment at their next meeting.