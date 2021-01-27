(Clarinda) — Discussions continue in Clarinda over a proposed pay increase for the city’s police officers.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the council discussed once again including a raise for officers in its fiscal year 2022 budget, which begins July 1st. Earlier this month, Councilman Matt Ridge asked about the pay and how it compared to other communities after the department saw three officers leave in the last calendar year. Following some research, Police Chief Keith Brothers and City Manager Gary McClarnon said Clarinda pay officers slightly less than Shenandoah and Red Oak. Following the last council meeting, Brothers says one of his officers did approach him about the pay scale for Clarinda officers compared to their counterparts in other area communities.
"I was also approached by an officer regarding pay scale concerns," said Brothers. "The officer felt as though that there were was a disparity with pay scales with apples-to-apples comparison with other law enforcement communities in southwest Iowa. They felt we were behind and that we needed to catch up if at all possible."
Councilman Jamie Shore says he would be in favor of increasing the salary to match what Shenandoah pays officers, which would amount to a 3.56% increase. The current budget only proposes a 2.2% increase for officers.
"Personally, I don't think matching it with Shenandoah is a big jump and it would help morale, maybe," said Shore. "Red Oak is quite a bit of a jump, but Shenandoah would at least be something to match it to that."
Councilman Craig Hill says he has concerns about what a raise for police officers would mean for other city employees.
"Morale-wise, that's going to help that department, so what about the other individuals we have in our city," said Hill. "I believe everybody in our city is important. They all have their factors. Are they going to be saying that they're getting a 3.5% increase and we are not?"
Following discussion, the council agreed to have further discussion at their next meeting before making a decision. McClarnon says the increase would amount to around $6,500 extra in the city’s budget and would not have an impact on the tax levy.
"We could change the levy to pay for that, but honestly, we could take that out of the reserve for each of those funds," said McClarnon. "That way, you can leave the levy rate where it's at. So basically, you're lowering the reserve balances of both those accounts."
Of the three officers to leave the department last year, two left the law enforcement profession altogether, while one became a deputy with the Page County Sheriff’s Office.