(Clarinda) – Despite recent dry weather, the city of Clarinda’s water supply remains adequate.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday evening, the Clarinda City Council reviewed the city’s water conservation ordinance, which governs water usage if the city’s water source – the West Nodaway River – drops below a certain level. City Manager Gary McClarnon says that even with little rain in and around Clarinda in the last month, the river is still flowing at a decent rate.
"We want to see more rain north of us, up around the Atlantic and Anita area," said McClarnon. "That's where our watershed starts. Even as dry as we've been right now, they have gotten a little bit more rain than we have, which has helped us out."
City officials use measurements provided by a U.S. Geological Survey gauge that tracks the river’s flow over a low-head dam on the east side of town. McClarnon says flows on the river have gone down in the last month.
"We are running right at 53 cubic feet per second right now," said McClarnon. "Just 30 days ago, we were running at about 275, so we have gone down quite a bit. Right now, it's kind of leveled out at that 53, which means we still have some water coming down the river."
Under the city’s ordinances, water conservation measures do not begin until the river dips below 15 cfs for seven consecutive days. At that point, residents are asked to cut back on discretionary water use, such as watering lawns and washing sidewalks. At 8 cfs, conservation becomes mandatory and at 5 cfs, each household is limited to 3,000 gallons of water per day. McClarnon says in the 92-year history of the gauge, the lowest the river has ever been was in 1936 at 9 cfs. Even with those low numbers, he says there is plenty of water still flowing.
"At 53 cubic feet per second, that's the equivalent of 34 million gallons of water per day going over the dam, so that's quite a bit," said McClarnon. "If we get down to the 5 cubic feet per second, that's still 3.2 million gallons going over the dam. The biggest issue with the lower flows that we're having right now is we're having to feed a lot more chemicals to treat the water."
During discussion, McClarnon informed the council he would like to make one change to the current ordinance to update penalties. If the city reaches the most extreme level of conservation, McClarnon says he would like to increase the penalty for households that use more than their allotment of water.
"If they go over that right now, our premium rate is set in the ordinance at $1 per 100 gallons of water consumed in excess of the base allocation," said McClarnon. "Actually, that's cheaper than what we're selling it for now. So, we need to change that. My suggestion is that we go to $2, which would double what we've got in the ordinance."
Council members are expected to consider the ordinance change at their next meeting. In other business, the council approved two pay requests to Omni Engineering for last year’s street improvement project and an ongoing street overlay project. The council also approved a pay request to Building Crafts, Inc. for work on the wastewater treatment facility and approved the city’s annual street finance report.