(Clarinda) — With water levels on the Nodaway River running below average, Clarinda city officials are reviewing plans for water conservation if it’s needed in the future.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council heard an update on plans if the city were to enact a water conservation ordinance. City Manager Gary McClarnon says the latest numbers for the U.S. Geological Survey indicate the river is running lower-than-average, but still a little ways from a concerning level. McClarnon says average flows should be around 70 cubic feet per second.
"We've been consistently below 40 cfs," said McClarnon. "That's one thing that I wanted to put out in front of you that the levels have been running low. Even after the downpour we had the other day, that all just soaked into the ground. That didn't affect these numbers at all. I just wanted to make sure you knew that we are in some drought conditions. I do know there are some other counties that are enforcing their water conservation."
Under the city’s water conservation ordinance, citizens would be placed in a water watch if the river drops below 15 cfs for seven consecutive days.
"We ask people to voluntarily stop using as much," said McClarnon. "In other words, don't water your lawns and don't wash your out in your driveway. If we get down to the water warning, which is the next step where the Nodaway River going over the dam is below 8 cubic feet per second for seven consecutive days, at that point we tell people they can't fill swimming pools and they can't water their lawns. We go a little step further in telling them they can't use it at all.”
Finally, the city would officially enter a water emergency if the river drops below 5 cfs. McClarnon says at that point, the city would form a water board of appeals to handle water usage for citizens.
"That consists of the mayor, the superintendent of the water system -- which at this point would be Colt Glidden -- and then three representatives of the community that are appointed by the mayor," said McClarnon. "Basically, if anybody wants to use over 3,000 gallons a month -- because that's what you're allocated per household -- then you have to have it approved by the water appeal board."
Members of the council inquired about digging a backup well for the city to use in the event of an emergency. McClarnon says the city’s water treatment facility is only configured to treat surface water and not well water. If water supplies ran low, McClarnon says he believes the city could turn to its neighbors for some help.
"We could probably work with rural water, because they do get some of their water from us and they get some from Red Oak," said McClarnon. "Red Oak is on a well system. I really think there is a way where we could probably get water from Red Oak if we really, really needed to through the pipeline systems."
While the current levels are low, McClarnon says they are not yet alarming, but he wanted the council to have an idea of the city’s planning. In other business, the council approved the annual street finance report and urban renewal report. The council also approved a pay request to Building Crafts, Inc. for just under $883,000 for work on the wastewater treatment plant and a request to Omni Engineering for just over $341,000 for street improvement work.