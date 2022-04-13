(Clarinda) — Clarinda city officials have elected to keep the lane configuration on Glenn Miller Avenue status quo, instead of changing to a three-lane pattern.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council voted unanimously to keep the traffic pattern on Glenn Miller Avenue the same. Last month, the council heard a presentation from Snyder & Associates Project Engineer Dave Sturm. Sturm told the council that the street is being resurfaced this summer and that changing the configuration would make sense at the same time as the resurfacing. The council delayed a decision at its last meeting, following concerns raised by Pastor Mitch Grossoehme of the First Baptist Church, which would lose its handicapped parking under the proposed changes. Mayor Craig Hill says several members of the church reached out to express concerns with the three-lane configuration.
"I've listened to your concerns, and I've listened to the concerns of your parishioners with the emails and so forth that I've gotten," said Hill. "It's a struggle. It is a conflict. This is something that I haven't dealt with lightly. We just need to discuss it and decide.”
Under the proposal to go to three lanes, the center lane would be used as a turning lane for both directions and bike lanes would be placed on the outside edge of the roadway. Grossoehme says the church averages between 50 and 80 attendees, including at least five members who have a handicapped parking placard.
"We're very concerned," said Grossoehme. "And I have a lot of people who are very concerned. I have people that it would affect their attendance. Full disclosure, we have nobody bound to a wheelchair right now, but that doesn't mean we won't next week. It doesn't mean we won't three months from now."
In addition to concerns raised about the church parking, Hill says there are still issues with traffic from school drop-off and pick-up that causes cars to backup onto Glenn Miller Avenue.
"Safety is a big concern and the limiting of the speed is a big concern for me," said Hill. "At the same time, we've got a lot of issues that we're dealing with here with the church and the school. We haven't had any accidents yet. Are we making a change just to make a change? Or are we doing it to improve?"
Following discussion, the council opted to leave the current traffic pattern in place following the resurfacing efforts this summer. In other business, the council granted a request to close 15th Street between Main and Washington streets on May 14th from 6 p.m.-midnight for a graduation party.