(Clarinda) — Clarinda’s City Council is seeking letters of interest to fill a vacancy.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday evening, the council discussed its options for filling a vacancy left by election of Craig Hill as mayor. Hill’s election leaves an open seat on the council, which leaves the group two options, according to City Manager Gary McClarnon.
"You guys have one of two choices to fill the vacancy," said McClarnon. "Number one, you can just publish your notice of intent to appoint. I gave you an example of what would be published in the paper if you choose to fill the vacancy by appointment."
McClarnon says the council’s other option is to hold a special election, which would come with a $3,000 price tag. So far, the city has received two letters of interest for the opening, however, one of the citizens withdrew their name from consideration. Even if the council opts to appoint to fill the vacancy, McClarnon says the public has the option of forcing a special election.
"If you decide you want to publish the intent to appoint and you appoint someone, the general public does have the right then to petition for a special election," said McClarnon. "That's something I want to throw out for you guys to discuss it and come up with a solution of what direction you want to go."
Following discussion, the council voted to appoint to fill the position at its February 9th meeting. The only requirement to fill the seat is for the citizen to live within the Clarinda city limits. Those interested can call (712) 542-2136 or send a letter of interest to City Hall.