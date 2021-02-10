(Clarinda) – Clarinda officials continue through the city’s budget process for next fiscal year.
At its regular meeting late Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda City Council set a public hearing for March 10th at 5 p.m. on the city’s fiscal 2022 budget. That’s despite the continuing debate among council members on whether to increase police officers’ salaries. Over the past two meetings, concerns have been expressed over the exodus of officers to other area law enforcement agencies. At a January 13th council meeting, Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers told the council he’s lost a significant number of officers to the Page County Sheriff’s Office.
"The last three Page County deputy sheriffs are Clarinda Police Officers," said Brothers. "The county pays significantly better than we do, but as it's been explained to me, they have a larger tax base to draw from than we do. They have the whole county, as opposed to what we have."
Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon reminded the council Wednesday that the budget before them was only an estimate, and that decisions on salaries don’t have to be made until June, just before the end of the current fiscal year.
“That’s why I’ve always said, a budget is a guideline,” said McClarnon. “I’ve never seen a perfect budget – never.”
McClarnon added one factor that may influence budget numbers is an expected increase in employee insurance costs.
“I did get some information that our property casualty insurance rates are going to go up a lot more than what we planned for,” he said. “There again, that one would have changed the levy rate that you guys approved tonight – the not-to-exceed levy rate. So, we’re already going to be behind the eight ball about $25,000 with that change for next year in the general fund – just so you know that going into it, as well.”
Council members also approved the maximum property tax dollars for next fiscal year, which begins July 1st.