(Clarinda) — Citywide cleanup activities will take place in early June in Clarinda this year.
Meeting in regular session this week, the Clarinda City Council unanimously approved holding the cleanup event June 3rd, 4th and 5th. City Manager Gary McClarnon says Clarinda — like several other area municipalities — cancelled its annual cleanup event last year due to COVID-19 concerns. He says the last event held in 2019 was held in a different timeframe than previous events.
"For 2013-2018, we actually centered it around Earth Day, which this year would be April 22nd," said McClarnon. "So, if you're looking at centering around Earth Day, it would be the 22nd, 23rd and 24th. In 2019, we actually delayed it until the end of May. As you can tell, we ended up with much better participation. I think the big reason for that is because it's warmer at that time and school is out at that time. So, I think you get better help from the students when that happens."
Looking at a similar timeline, McClarnon says the last weekend in May would not work well this year.
"If you go by the 2019 schedule, you'd be looking at the last weekend in May on the 28th, 29th and 30th," said McClarnon. "I probably wouldn't recommend that because Memorial Day is on that Monday. There would be a shortage of help, plus there are some people who leave early for the weekend."
Following discussion, the council agreed to set the event for June 3-5 so that students would be out of school. Residents can drop off items at the city’s airport from 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on June 3rd and 4th and between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. on the 5th. The city typically spends between $12,000-$15,000 on the event, but are anticipating spending a little bit more this year because of taking a year off.