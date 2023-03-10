(Clarinda) -- Clarinda residents will once again have an opportunity to get rid of unwanted junk early this summer.
During its regular meeting Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council approved setting the city's annual clean-up days for June 1-3. The city has been holding clean-up days since 2013. City Manager Gary McClarnon tells KMA News the switch to the early June dates over the past few years has been well received and appears to be more accessible for residents.
"When we first started out we always did it around Earth Day, which is in April but we did find a lot of times it was cold and wet and we didn't have very good attendance because of that," McClarnon explained. "So, we then decided to move it the the May and June timeframe when it's a lot warmer out and school is out at that time so you can have kids help clean up as well."
Residents in the city can drop off unwanted items at the Airport in Clarinda, including furniture and various appliances. McClarnon says they will continue to allow residents to drop off TVs or other electronic devices. He adds the days are a great chance to clean up the city.
"We usually get a lot of the big items -- furniture and appliances -- we usually get a lot of those," said McClarnon. "It's just a great time to clean things up if you've got extra stuff sitting in your house or out in your yard -- it's a perfect time to get rid of it."
However, he adds there are also several items for residents to keep in mind that won't be accepted at the landfill during the clean-up.
"No yard waste, no fluorescent lights, no household batteries, no oil, no pesticides or herbicides," he said, "Cleaning chemicals we will not take, tires we absolutely will not take, and paint is another big one that we won't take."
Residents can drop off their items from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on June 1st and 2nd and from 7 a.m. to noon on June 3rd. While the event does coincide with Cruzin' Clarinda, city officials don't believe the events will clash.