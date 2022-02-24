(Clarinda) -- Motorists will have a smoother drive on a major thoroughfare in Clarinda in the near future.
Meeting in regular session late Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda City Council unanimously approved the plans, specifications and form of contract for the Glenn Miller Avenue street improvement project. Clarinda City Administrator Gary McClarnon tells KMA News plans call for asphalt repairs along the southern portion of the street from Main Street to the Highway 2/71 bypass.
"It's quite a long length," said McClarnon. "But, you know, it's going to be nice to have the street repaired and the asphalt overlay, so it's a lot smoother ride going down there. Two years ago, we did a patching project, where we patched a lot of bad places on the street. The asphalt overlay is something we did want to do."
Council members also unanimously approved the bid of Omni Engineering of Omaha for more than $896,000 for the project. Omni's bid was about $83,000 more than the engineer's original estimate. As with other KMAland communities, McClarnon says Clarinda's project is dealing with rising materials costs...
"The engineer's estimate was originally done in December," he said. "Since December has happened, asphalt prices have gone up right around that 30% range. Obviously, the engineer's estimate was outdated by the time it went to bidletting. So, the bids did come in higher than what we anticipated."
McClarnon, however, says the company is no stranger to the city in terms of other projects.
"They're actually a company that has done our asphalt overlays for the previous two years as well," said McClarnon. "So, we're very familiar with the company, and they've done a great job with these last two. For this project, it was pretty much a no-brainer that they (the council) go ahead and approve it."
McClarnon says work is expected to begin this summer or early this fall.