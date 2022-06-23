(Clarinda) -- Clarinda City officials and the general public will soon have a chance to hear more about an expansion project for a local agriculture cooperative.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday evening, the Clarinda City Council set a public hearing for July 13 at 5 p.m. to hear a presentation from Agriland FS Clarinda on the proposed addition of an anhydrous ammonia tank. Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon tells KMA News the public hearing is a requirement for the project. McClarnon says one of the primary attractions of the expansion to the city is the ability to serve more farmers in the area. However, the potential property tax implication is still unknown.
"I don't know if there's a property tax increase with that, because I'm not sure how the assessor looks at ammonia tanks," said McClarnon. "But, I like the fact that they're willing to expand their operations here and serve more of the farmers in the area."
Given the product the tank will hold, McClarnon says one of the main objectives for the city is working with local emergency personnel.
"We also need to make sure our fire department has the proper equipment in case there is an issue," said McClarnon. "Right now they already have ammonia tanks down there, so we should be set up pretty good from our perspective with the public's safety."
After the public hearing, McClarnon says Agriland FS can go through the standard building permit with the city for the expansion -- which he says they intend to build to the east of the current storage facility.
"They just have to fill out the application, give us some general information of where it will be placed on the property, because we do have certain setbacks that we do have to meet," said McClarnon. "But it sounds like, in talking to them, it's going to be down there away from everyone, and it'll be set back quite a ways from the ball fields."
In other business, the council approved a 3.75% bump in salary for McClarnon, who serves not only as city manager but also as the city clerk and treasurer. McClarnon says the clerk and treasurer duties often differ from the day-to-day city management.
"The clerk/treasurer position is more geared towards getting ready for council meetings, doing all the paperwork for that, and of course doing all the financial information and parts of the job," said McClarnon. "Including the budgets, reporting, and keeping the minutes and the resolutions all recorded the way that they should be."
McClarnon says the council split the raise evenly between the two positions at 1.875%. The council also approved a change order to Building Crafts, Inc. of $10,590.71 for wastewater treatment facility improvements.