(Clarinda) -- Clarinda city officials hope to improve water drainage in a pair of downtown alleys.
During its regular meeting this week, the Clarinda City Council set a public hearing for April 26 at its regular meeting on the final plans, specifications, and engineer's opinion of probable costs for the Clarinda Alley Improvements Project. City Manager Gary McClarnon says funding for the water quality project comes through a program associated with the recent $14 million construction of the city's new wastewater treatment plant.
"Because we borrowed through the state revolving fund we were eligible for a water quality project -- which we turned an application in for when we started the sewer plant project," McClarnon explained. "We were approved for up to $1.2 million for that water quality project."
He says it will come at no additional cost to taxpayers as it comes from the interest they would have paid on the SRF loan for the treatment plant, which can be put into a related project instead.
After sitting down with the engineers, McClarnon says they propose installing permeable pavers. He says two alleys in downtown Clarinda have been targeted for the project and are currently dealing with water runoff issues.
"Basically what the permeable pavers will do, which basically it will be a brick alley, but it allows water to down through the cracks and then there's a natural filtration system that filters out all the bad stuff so it's good, clean water when it goes into your water supply," he said. "So, that was the project that we decided to go with."
McClarnon says the city's engineers have compiled the proposed plans and a probable cost, prompting the public hearing. While acknowledging that prices have increased for supplies and materials, McClarnon expressed some disappointment that the engineer's estimate came in slightly over the $1.2 million allotted for the project.
"(The engineers) are saying it's $50,000 more than that with this," said McClarnon. "We do have it set up on here where we've got some alternate bids, so if we need to we can take some of the alternate bids and not accept those in order to keep it under where we need it to be."
McClarnon says council members will have the opportunity to approve the various items for the alley improvement project following the hearing, with a bid-letting process to follow shortly after. He adds the complete plans and engineer's estimate are available at city hall for any residents interested in viewing the proposal.