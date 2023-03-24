(Clarinda) -- Clarinda city officials have reached an agreement to purchase nearly 21 acres for a new business park.
During its regular meeting this week, the Clarinda City Council set a public hearing for April 12th at 5 p.m. on the city entering into a general fund loan agreement not to exceed $145,000. City Manager Gary McClarnon says the move is part of how the city intends to acquire the property on the south end of town along U.S. Highway 71 from Mia and Wendell Woldruff for the new business park. McClarnon says the land purchase will cost $320,000 with a $175,000 upfront payment from the city, with the remaining $145,000 paid over six years with 6% interest.
"So by doing that deal, the $145,000 will be considered debt for the city of Clarinda, and in order for the city to enter into debt, we have to go through an attorney in Des Moines to write up the paperwork and resolutions," McClarnon explained. "We do have to hold a public hearing so the general public has a right to voice their opinion."
The new business park will be accessible from South 14th Street near Smith Vending and extend west and south toward Highway 71. McClarnon adds the agreement has been in the works for a while but is now ready to move forward.
"We did have a couple closed sessions to talk about land for a new business park," said McClarnon. "We do have all the agreements in place and we have the rights of first refusal in place at this time."
McClarnon says the process is similar to when the city issues general obligation bonds and the loan agreement will also count against the city's constitutional debt limit.
However, he adds they will handle this business park differently from previous areas as they won't subdivide or survey the land ahead of time.
"With this parcel of land, we want to take it so that if somebody wants say, three acres, then at that time we'll do the survey for that," he said. "I do know at the Allen Davison Business Park, we had all that surveyed beforehand and then we did a lot of subdividing after the fact. With this one, we're going to wait until someone's ready to sign on the dotted line and then we'll do the survey and get everything done at one time on that."
Following the hearing, McClarnon says the council will have the option to approve a resolution entering into the loan agreement, and the city can then close on the land purchase.