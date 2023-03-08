(Clarinda) -- While city officials await the full impact of legislation passed at the statehouse, the Clarinda City Council has set initial budget numbers for the upcoming fiscal year.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday night, the council held a public hearing and unanimously approved the proposed budget for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1st. Under the approved budget, the city's property tax levy increased roughly $0.25 from the current fiscal year to $16.75 per thousand dollars valuation. The action comes despite the Iowa Legislature passing Senate File 181 that corrects a calculation error regarding rollback rates in the 2021 fiscal year. While budget numbers will change, City Manager Gary McClarnon says the city has chosen to keep the levy rate the same, removing the need to restart the budget process completely.
"As of right now, we can go ahead and approve this budget the way it is," said McClarnon. "The corrected budget will be done later, but we wont have to re-post or re-approve anything because we're going to be going lower. So, it should be good the way it is."
While the bill is expected to save Iowa's taxpayers nearly $133 million, local municipalities are in a tight crunch to adjust budget numbers. While the exact impact of the legislation is still unknown, McClarnon says the city is expected to lose roughly $7 million in valuation, amounting to nearly $117,000 in lost revenue. Thus, as he reworks the budget, McClarnon tells KMA News some capital projects planned for fiscal '24 might not make the cut. The likely candidate, he says, is a roughly $100,000 project on the Clarinda Lied Center.
"We did have a mezzanine project that we had slated for next year, and that will be cut back, and we'll probably cut it out all together, and we'll 'kick that can down the road' so to speak," McClarnon explained. "So, we'll wait until things are a little bit better in the budget before we do that project."
McClarnon adds they should be able to find another $17,000 without dropping other projects or services. He adds there are also still plenty of capital projects lined up for the upcoming fiscal year, including other improvements to the recreational center.
"We have a backup generator in the budget to do for the rec center and we've also got some playground equipment, also for the rec center for a capital project in next year's budget," he said. "We've always got fire hydrants we need to replace and we've got water and sewer infrastructure that needs replaced as well. We've also got a water quality project next year using some of the (State Revolving Loan) funds from the sewer plant project."
State lawmakers did extend the deadline until late April for local municipalities to have their budgets certified. In other business, the council approved setting the city clean-up days for June 1st and 2nd from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and June 3rd from 7 a.m. to noon.