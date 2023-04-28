(Clarinda) -- Clarinda city officials are preparing an annual budget amendment for the current year's figures.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday night, the Clarinda City Council set a public hearing on an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2023 budget for May 24th at 5 p.m. City Manager Gary McClarnon says the annual amendment is necessary to account for additional revenues and expenditures that weren't known when the budget was set last spring.
"We did have some additional revenues that we weren't expecting," said McClarnon. "Most of it is grant-related, plus we also had some backfill amounts from the state that we didn't budget for originally. That is going to be short-lived. I think we only have a couple years of backfill left. I went ahead and added those in, and the total revenues I added in was $165,000."
On the expenditure side, McClarnon says the amendment accounts for a number of things.
"Once again, whenever we get money from grants, we don't normally budget for those initially because we don't know if we're going to get them," said McClarnon. "I did add some money for grants that we received. We've got a couple of capital projects down at the Lied Center where we have some timing issues. I did add a little bit of money for that. We had a couple of items in water and sewer that we weren't expecting either. A lot of it has to do with the HVAC systems."
Despite the increase in expenditures, McClarnon says the current budget remains sound.
"I added another $287,000 of expenditures," said McClarnon. "The total that it will affect our fund balances is it will reduce them by $122,000 total. Cash flow-wise, though, we're fine."
The FY 23 budget runs through June 30th of this year.