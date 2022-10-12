(Clarinda) – Clarinda city officials have taken the first steps in a process to donate city-owned lots to spur economic development.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council approved a resolution authorizing an economic development grant to the Clarinda Economic Development Corporation. City Manager Gary McClarnon says the grant allows the city to donate city-owned properties at 600 and 608 East Lincoln Street, as well as 107 South 11th Street, to CEDC.
"Economic Development would like to have those lots in order to encourage more housing," said McClarnon. "We have done this in the past, as well. It's been very successful so far."
The council later set a public hearing for its next meeting October 26th for the disposal of the property. McClarnon says the process follows state law to allow the city to transfer the property.
"In order to do that, we first have to authorize an economic development grant to CEDC," said McClarnon. "If you guys approve that tonight, we write them a check for the $22,000 that we're talking about here for the three properties. If that's approved tonight, then we can turn around and go through the disposal of the property."
The council additionally set a second public hearing at its next meeting concerning the vacation and conveyance of an alley north of the city’s fire station. McClarnon says the alley borders property and a garage owned by Jeff Williams.
"Originally, we wanted to buy that garage to put a backup generator in for the fire station," said McClarnon. "That kind of fell through. I talked to Jeff, and he said that they still need use of the garage. What I would like to do is go ahead and vacate the alley. We will still give him access to that garage until the garage is no longer there or is irreparable. We'll go ahead and vacate it, but yet he'll still have use of that little portion."
McClarnon says city crews have begun work on a building north of the fire station that will house the backup generator. In other business, the council approved estimated annual tax increment financing payments to Boulders Inn Clarinda LLC, Megan and Justin Walter for Walnut Hills Subdivision and Agriland FS Inc. The council also approved a capital projects plan that will be used in building the city’s next budget.