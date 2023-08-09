(Clarinda) -- Clarinda city officials want a little more time to review potential payment adjustments on a property lease with an area broadband provider.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday night, the Clarinda City Council tabled action on a property lease with Farmers Mutual Telephone Company at 101 North 15th Street. The space on the northern end of city hall had previously been occupied by the Farm Bureau. Following his negotiations with FMTC CEO Kevin Cabbage, City Manager Gary McClarnon says the broadband provider is seeking a 50-year lease.
"They would start out paying $1,500 a month for the lease and then every January 1st, starting with January 1st of 2025, that lease amount would go up 2% every year," said McClarnon. "So, when you sit and look at it, I went through and did all the calculations, you're looking at about $1.55 million in total revenues to the city."
McClarnon noted he was unaware of ever having an agreement that long with a renter. However, as FMTC prepares to expand broadband in the region, McClarnon says they plan to use the space as their hub for the immediate area.
"They're planning on putting fiber optics equipment just on the north side here and that would be their hub for Clarinda," McClarnon explained. "So, they're planning on putting a lot of dollars worth of equipment in there and that's why they also want the longer lease so they don't want to have to come in in two or three years and move it all."
He added that FMTC is looking into upgrading the electrical in the portion of the building to accommodate their equipment and looking into a backup generator. Additionally, McClarnon says FMTC would be responsible for the electric bill while the city foots the water and garbage services and adds they intend to utilize the basement. While not completely opposed to a 50-year lease, Councilman Jeff McCall says they should have some language in the agreement to review the base payment and rate adjustment periodically.
"I like the company and 50 years doesn't bug me, but I don't like getting locked in at the rental price," said McCall. "That's what bugs me because we don't know what's going to happen and 50 years is a long time--it's crazy. I think it could be reviewed every 10 years at fair market value or something like that."
While acknowledging 50 years is a long time, Clarinda Mayor Craig Hill pointed out that they would be providing a service for the community and guaranteed revenue for the city. However, Councilman Matt Ridge also expressed concerns over the ability of FMTC to sublease the space, given the length of the proposed agreement.
"Although the subleasing has some language to where it would have to be one of their contractors or subsidiaries," he said. "Who knows what that looks like even in 20 or 30 years."
McClarnon added the sublease language was included due to being part of previous agreements for the space. McClarnon says he would review the document and take it back to FMTC regarding the re-assessment every 10 years before bringing it back to the council at a future meeting.
In other business, the council...
--Re-appointed Chris Holmes to the Tree Board
--Approved a resolution for tax abatement on the development within the city wide urban revitalization district for improvements at 115 East Main Streets for the two apartments renovated by the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce.
--Approved naming the new business park on the south side of town the "Clarinda Landing Industrial Park."