(Clarinda) -- Clarinda city officials want a little more time to review a proposal to remove multiple public parking spaces for a parking lot entrance just east of the downtown square.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday evening, the Clarinda City Council tabled action on a proposal to remove two spots at 209 East Main Street just east of the Easter's True Value building to allow for an entrance off Main Street into the parking lot next to the building. Trevor Hayden is the property owner of the parking lot. Hayden says his goal is to try and provide more parking and an efficient product loading area for Easter's customers.
"My objective is to get more parking for Easter's customers as I feel like they can park in the side parking lot and then make loading their rocks and mulch a lot easier," said Hayden. "Up at Tractor Supply and HyVee, (Easter's) competition, they can pull right up to their rocks and mulch and load up easily where at Easter's they have to jump or hop a curb or walk over a tripping hazard of the city curb that's broken. So, I'd like to pull out the two parking spots in the center and have a flow of traffic to enter in one way (off Main Street) and then exit down at the alley."
Additionally, Hayden says Easter's could then move their products back away from Main Street, and he also plans to add a display of shrubs, trees, and mulch to make the parking lot more inviting, adding it is currently an "eye soar" near downtown and underutilized. Once he has restriped the lot, Hayden expects there to be between 17 and 20 parking spots available, and some lots near the back to also be opened back up. With the business growth in that area of town, Hayden feels parking is at a premium along the section of Main Street.
"We have all sorts of new businesses and growth with the laundromat, the new printing shop, and the workout center there--it seems like the parking lot out front is always filling up," he said. "Then we've got the apartments going in across the Street next to the popcorn place. I just think it's always congested right there and feel like there's not a whole lot of parking."
While they would prefer the private lot be for Easter's customers, Hayden says they don't plan to regulate the parking strictly. However, Councilman Matt Ridge says that given the parking spots' angle, it would likely require removing three spaces to put in the entry. Councilwoman Kaley Neal hesitated somewhat on the proposal due to the number of public parking spots the city would lose.
"You're asking us to give up three public parking spots and accept your word that the back would be accessible to the public--that's the only thing that concerns me because we don't have control over how you utilize that," said Neal. "Now, I'll tell you as I'm in that area a lot, it is difficult to find parking. I'm usually parking on the square and walking as it is."
Additionally, Councilman Jeff McCall says the next phase of the city's walking trail would cut through the parking lot entrance on the sidewalk. Clarinda Lied Public Library Director Andrew Hoppmann also serves on the trail committee. He says this isn't the only parking they've had to navigate with the trail and suggested alerting potential drivers of the walking trail with striping on the sidewalk.
"That's in addition to the multiple streets and bus barn parking that we're going to have to navigate," said Hoppmann. "So, if anything as a walking trail committee, I would encourage that just like they striped the streets down there that we stripe the sidewalk in front of the parking area and the bus barn entrance. That way people can navigate safely, both drivers and pedestrians or cyclists, knowing that there is a 'flow of traffic' there."
Hayden says he still has to seek bids for the concrete work on the lot entrance and has a backup plan to direct traffic off of 14th Street, should the council choose not to remove the street parking spots. With Councilman Austin Ascherl and Mayor Craig Hill absent from the meeting, the council decided to table action until their next meeting to garner their input on the proposal.
In other business, the council...
--Approved annual budgetary transfers under the provision of budget control ordinance.
--Appointed Dr. Bill Richardson to the Library Board of Trustees.
--Approved pay request no. 3 to Bluffs Paving and Utility Company for $14,360 for the East Washington Street Recreation Trail.