(Clarinda) — Clarinda City Officials are gathering more information before making a decision on changing a major street from four lanes to three lanes.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council tabled a decision on reducing Glenn Miller Avenue from four lanes to three lanes with a center turning lane and bike lanes. Earlier this month, the council heard a presentation from Snyder & Associates Project Engineer Dave Sturm. Sturm told the council that the street is being resurfaced this summer and that changing the configuration would make sense at the same time as the resurfacing. Two weeks ago, the council heard concerns from Pastor Mitch Grossoehme of the First Baptist Church, which would lose its handicapped parking stalls on Glenn Miller Avenue under the new configuration. City Manager Gary McClarnon says the engineer reviewed the area and adding some parking in front of the church would be costly.
"With where it's at right now, about the only thing that could be done in front of the church is it would have to extend into private property, which would be the church property," said McClarnon. "He said you could gain three stalls by doing that, but you'd also have to move the sidewalk in order to do that. A lot of it would fall on private property, because the right-of-way is not real big there. His estimate to do that would be roughly $46,000."
McClarnon proposed placing handicapped parking stalls on either of the two sides streets — East Wells or Division — to accommodate the church. Grossoehme says handicapped parking on the side streets still means a considerable walk for members of his congregation.
"I do have a few people who walking a block would be a concern," said Grossoehme. "That would be a concern with that plan. Putting one on Division Street, and I don't know how this sounds to everybody, but that's handicapped people walking up a hill. Whereas, where we are, they've got a straight shot in."
Grossoehme says the church does have a parking lot behind the building that enters to the basement, but they do not have an elevator or chair lift for those unable to climb stairs. He says they could also explore a drop-off location in front of the church.
"We could have ushers who would walk people up in that situation," said Grossoehme. "That is something that we could consider. I would have to talk to our people and find out how to work that up. That is something we could consider. We could look at that and talk about how to work around that."
Grossoehme asked the council if the city would be willing to offer some assistance for the cost of installing the parking spots in front of the building. Mayor Craig Hill says he has concerns with using public money for a project on private property because of the precedent it could set.
"I can't speak for the council, they're the individuals that are the ones making that decision," said Hill. "But, I would say from my standpoint going back and looking at the way government should be run, we have taxpayers' money and we need to use that money in a sense that helps the greater good of the community and for the taxpayer group. I know that your people are actual taxpayers, but it is an independent organization. Therefore, I would not be inclined to support anything like that."
Following discussion, the council agreed to table the issue until their next meeting on April 13th. They asked Grossoehme to return with information on how many handicapped spots the church would need on a typical Sunday.